Gen Z Entrepreneur Innovates Crypto Space and Generates Over $100 Million Net Worth Working From Home
Kiarash Hossainpour runs two businesses and teaches new traders how to build fortune in today’s digital world
It’s important to me that others can grow their net worth and reach financial freedom as well, and that’s why I offer practical steps to crypto investing on YouTube and teach others how to do the same”BERLIN, GERMANY, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiarash Hossainpour, or “Hoss”, a 22-year-old entrepreneur, investor, and viral YouTube content creator, reveals his steps to finding financial freedom at a young age. Hoss built his fortune through his two companies, Consensus Capital, a quantitive trading firm, and Colorways Ventures, a crypto-based private equity and venture capital firm.
— Kiarash Hossainpour
In addition to running two businesses that have generated an eight-figure net worth, Hoss runs the largest German-language crypto YouTube channel, where he provides insider information and market updates about cryptocurrency, finance, economics, and macroeconomics, to help investors make informed decisions with their portfolios.
Hoss began his journey into crypto investments at the age of 14, allowing him to build on his expertise and make a mark on the financial industry at a young age. With the recent crash in the crypto market, Hoss wanted to help people not only weather financial uncertainty, but grow their wealth enough to never have to stress about money again.
“I began to study the crypto market very early on, which has given me a deep understanding of the ins and outs of investing in digital currencies,” said Kiarash Hossainpour. “I didn’t want to gate-keep the steps I took to build my fortune. It’s important to me that others can grow their net worth and reach financial freedom as well, and that’s why I offer practical steps to crypto investing on YouTube and teach others how to do the same.”
The 22-year-old was recently recognized as the most influential German Crypto influencer for his extensive and informative content on his YouTube channel.
About Kiarash Hossainpour
Kiarash Hossainpour is a 22-year-old entrepreneur who has generated over $100 million in net worth from two financial companies he launched. Kiarash leverages his knowledge and experience in the crypto world to create insightful content that he shares with his subscribers on YouTube using the artist name Kyle Hoss. He launched his channel to teach investors how to make informed investment decisions that will bring fortune and financial freedom.
