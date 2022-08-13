Three Interfaith Organizations call for an Immediate end to Military Activity Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Charter for Compassion logo Parliament of the World's Religions Logo United Religions Initiative Logo

An urgent call for an immediate end to military activity around ZNPP, and inspection of the facility by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

....Help all people on Earth to discover what You created in the beginning, a world without nuclear weapons. In hope for the holiness of life, we pray. Amen.” — the Rt. Rev. William E. Swing