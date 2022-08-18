Equal Justice Now Convenes National Panel to Discuss Future of Bail Reform

Ben Crump & Bakari Sellers

Core, civil rights issue, addressed by a diverse panel of experts and leaders

We will continue to advocate for Black lives that deserve equal justice under bail reform law to ensure that all bails are treated equally and are based on the crime & not the race of the offender.” — Benjamin Crump

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Justice Now (EJN), prominent civil rights and social justice organization alongside strategic partner, famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump (panel Host), and moderated by CNN contributor Bakari Sellers, announce an upcoming panel to explore the future of bail reform. The forum will take place on August 25th, at 1:00pm, in the Granville M. Sawyer Auditorium on the campus of Texas Southern University (TSU).

The Panel line-up, consisting of Host, Attorney Benjamin Crump, CNN contributor Bakari Sellers (panel moderator), former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, current Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP Houston President Bishop James Dixon, Attorney Ken Good, Founder of the Think Watts Foundation Stix, Attorney Letitia Quinones, Judge Ronnisha Bowman, Judge Darrell Jordan, Attorney Dominique Calhoun, and social media influencer and community activist Mr. Checkpoint.

Bail reform has become a controversial topic in recent months. Proponents of removing cash bail and those in favor of retaining cash bail often engage in the exchange in constructive criticism on social media and legislatures across the country. While critics and proponents broadly agree that the criminal justice system needs reform, bail remains a critically Important issue. Bail reform is a core issue of EJN's work. This panel is an opportunity to bring together some of the nation's leading voices to examine the issue.

EJN is proud to partner with TSU, a Historically Black University, to bring this conversation into the heart of a systematically disadvantaged community by the current criminal justice system. The next generation of socially aware and engaged Americans are on college campuses nationwide. Home of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, TSU is building on a long history of social engagement by hosting the panel discussion.

About Equal Justice Now

Equal Justice Now is a social and civil rights organization focusing on the core issues of civil rights, police reform, and bail reform. Equal Justice Now also unites individuals into a collective of people by sharing the burdens of false accusations, guilt before innocence, and ultimately wrongful incarceration – seeking to correct the wrongs of systemic failures in our criminal justice system.

