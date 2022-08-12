Submit Release
Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September

Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest have notified Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region that a contractor will be conducting low-level helicopter flights, spraying a pre-emergent herbicide to approximately 3,000 acres on the Minidoka Ranger District, also known as the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. All areas to be sprayed fall within Game Management Unit 54.

The spraying project is anticipated to last five to seven days, but the window of opportunity to spray will extend from August 15 to September 12, 2022. Treatments will be conducted on a day, or days where wind and weather conditions meet the required parameters for spraying treatments to occur. The helicopter used for the project can be distinguished by large sprayer booms extending from both sides of the body of the helicopter.  

According to Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper, “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.”

The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned and managed by Idaho Fish and Game is located within an area where some of the low-level flights will be occurring. Hunters and recreationist should be aware and avoid areas where flights are occurring.  

Specific areas that will be treated are shown on the Sawtooth National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/FSEPRD1051661.pdf.  

To learn more about the project and to get updates about timing of the low-level flights please contact the Minidoka Ranger District Wildlife Biologist, Scott Soletti at 208-678-0430.

