Philadelphia CBP Officers Arrest Allentown, PA Homicide Suspect

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested an Allentown, Pa., man on homicide charges today at Philadelphia International Airport.

CBP officers arrested Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for felony homicide by vehicle and multiple other charges.

CBP officers verified that the warrant remained active and confirmed that Romero-Encarnacion is the subject of that warrant. CBP officers arrested Romero-Encarnacion and turned hm over to Allentown Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including serious homicide allegations,” said Joseph Martella, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “Border security remains a critical mission for CBP. We help to bring dangerous fugitives to justice which helps to keep our communities safe.”

