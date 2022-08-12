Submit Release
Philadelphia CBP Officers Arrest Allentown, PA Homicide Suspect

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested an Allentown, Pa., man on homicide charges today at Philadelphia International Airport.

CBP officers arrested Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for felony homicide by vehicle and multiple other charges.

CBP officers verified that the warrant remained active and confirmed that Romero-Encarnacion is the subject of that warrant. CBP officers arrested Romero-Encarnacion and turned hm over to Allentown Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including serious homicide allegations,” said Joseph Martella, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “Border security remains a critical mission for CBP. We help to bring dangerous fugitives to justice which helps to keep our communities safe.”

CBP processed an average of more than 650,000 arriving travelers every day at our nation’s airports, seaports and land border crossings, and arrested an average of 25 wanted persons every day. See what else CBP accomplished during a typical day in 2021.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. CBP officers review passenger manifests of arriving international flights and identify travelers with outstanding arrests warrants on a wide range of charges, including homicide, fraud, larceny, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse and child pornography.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

