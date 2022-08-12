Statements by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on House Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure issued the following statements on House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act:

Secretary Xavier Becerra: “This is a win for the American people. The Biden-Harris Administration has been committed to lowering health care costs and expanding access to care for all Americans. Today’s vote by the House marks a historic day where Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration stood up to special interests to lower costs for American families.

“President Biden pledged to protect and build on Obamacare, and the Inflation Reduction Act does just that. It will lower prescription drug costs for millions of Americans with Medicare by allowing Medicare to negotiate better drug prices, capping insulin co-payments at $35 per month, and capping out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 annually. It will also help 13 million people covered under the Affordable Care Act save an average of $800 per year on their health insurance.

“I look forward to President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law and lowering health care costs for millions of Americans.”

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure: “The House has spoken – Congress has passed landmark legislation that will lower health care costs for people across the country and provide relief from high prescription drug prices for people with Medicare. CMS looks forward to President Biden signing the bill into law and is ready to implement. This legislation will bring families the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can keep your family healthy and it won’t break the bank.”