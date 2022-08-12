Saskatchewan Continues to Help Displaced Ukrainians Fleeing the War

CANADA, August 12 - Released on August 12, 2022

On Friday, August 12, 2022, Premier of Saskatchewan Honourable Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms, two international humanitarian organizations, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on a total of five humanitarian flights aiming to bring more than 1,000 Ukraine citizens from Warsaw, Poland to Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023. The five flights include the two flights that departed Poland for Saskatchewan on July 4 and August 10, 2022.

"In true Saskatchewan fashion, Ukrainians have been met with kindness, support and compassion upon landing in our province," Premier of Saskatchewan Honourable Scott Moe said during a news conference. "Today, with the signing of this MOU, we commit to welcoming even more Ukrainian citizens. This is an important and meaningful step toward providing a safe refuge for people dealing with unimaginable situations."

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan on this important initiative," Open Arms' Air Corridor Coordinator, Francisco Gentico said. "The support in place for Ukrainians when they arrive in Saskatchewan has far exceeded our expectations, and we know that the community will continue to help Ukrainians settle here as quickly and easily as possible."

Information about programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca or by accessing online resources at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. More than 1,500 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began, including those who arrived on the two humanitarian flights with Solidaire and Open Arms. As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the Government of Saskatchewan will continue to look for opportunities to support the people impacted.

