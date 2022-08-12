Saskatchewan Leads Provinces In Building Construction Investment

CANADA, August 13 - Released on August 12, 2022

Saskatchewan first among the provinces in year-over-year growth

Today, Statistics Canada released June 2022 Investment in Building Construction numbers, which showed Saskatchewan with a 63.0 per cent increase (seasonally adjusted) compared to June 2021, ranking first among the provinces in terms of percentage change.

Saskatchewan also had strong month-to-month growth for building construction investment with a 17.6 per cent increase (seasonally adjusted) between May 2022 and June 2022, second among the provinces. The value of building construction investment in June 2022 was $464 million, the highest monthly investment in the province since August 2013.

Investment in residential building construction also saw strong month-to-month growth with an increase of 24.0 per cent.

"Saskatchewan's economy is moving full steam ahead as we advance our Government's strategy to increase our exports and attract investment into the province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan is a global leader in the sustainable production of the food, fuel and fertilizer that the world needs, a reality that will lead to more jobs and opportunities in our province for years to come."

The latest Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey showed there were 581,600 people employed in July 2022 - an increase of 24,400 jobs (+4.4 per cent) compared to July 2021, the third highest percentage increase among the provinces. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.0 per cent remained the second lowest among the provinces, a decrease from 7.1 per cent in July 2021 and well below the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Saskatchewan has ranked highly in a number of other key economic indicators in recent months, including June 2022 merchandise exports, which had the second highest year-over-year growth among the provinces at 57.3 per cent and June 2022 building permits, which had the second highest month-to-month growth among the provinces at 15.8 per cent and the third highest year-over-year growth at 27.4 per cent. June 2022 urban housing starts had the second highest year-over-year growth at 87.0 per cent, compared to the national increase of 0.2 per cent (unadjusted).

