Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on South Croton Avenue (Route 108) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur Monday through Friday, August 15-19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on South Croton Avenue between Route 65 (East Washington Street) and Mill Street according to the following schedule:

Monday, August 15 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday nights, August 16-19 – 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

