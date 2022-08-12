State Scientists Union’s Efforts to Gain Competitive Pay Earn Democratic Party Support
I’m grateful to my colleagues on the committee for standing with CAPS, especially at this critical moment.”SACRAMENTO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Association of Professional Scientists’ (CAPS) work to gain competitive pay for its members was fortified by the Sacramento County Democratic Party Central Committee on Thursday with a resolution urging California’s elected officials to ensure state scientists are “equitably compensated” for their work in vital scientific programs.
— Justin D. Garcia
CAPS Secretary Justin D. Garcia, who sits on the committee, brought the resolution forward for discussion and a vote. It passed without objection.
“I’m grateful to my colleagues on the committee for standing with CAPS,” Garcia said, “especially at this critical moment.”
The resolution recognizes the vital role California state scientists play in protecting public health and the environment, securing the food supply, addressing climate change and ecosystem loss, and developing green energy. It then concludes, “(The) Democratic Party of Sacramento County supports the California Association of Professional Scientists in their efforts to secure competitive pay and any action by California elected officials to ensure state scientists are equitably compensated for a 21st-century workforce.”
CAPS’ Bargaining Team has been at the table with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Department of Human Resources (CalHR) for nearly three years to reach an agreement that would replace the union contract that expired July 1, 2020. The opportunity for bargaining a contract this year concludes with the end of the 2022 legislative session this month because lawmakers must ratify any new agreement before it can go into effect. Under state law, CAPS’ expired contract terms remain in effect until a new agreement is in place.
ABOUT CAPS
CAPS represents roughly 5,000 state-employed scientists working in over 30 state departments in 81 scientific classifications. CAPS members protect the public from life-threatening diseases, safeguard our wildlife and abundant natural resources, and protect our air and water from toxic waste and pollution.
