BAY VALLEY TECH AND SALVATION ARMY TO PREPARE YOUTH FOR FUTURE TECH CAREERS
Free After-school Tech Bootcamp Starts on August 25
Our goal is to provide an opportunity for students to have fun while learning in-demand skills and to inspire them to help others in the community.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, U. S., August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Valley Tech, a leading code academy, is partnering with The Salvation Army to launch a free web design youth training program for junior high and high school students between ages 11-17 at The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Community Center in south Modesto.
— Maria Arellano, Business Manager, The Salvation Army Modesto
The bootcamp will run from August 25, 2022, through January 5, 2023, and will help students learn graphic design, web design and basic coding skills.
“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for students to have fun while learning in-demand skills and to inspire them to help others in the community,” stated Maria Arellano, business manager for The Salvation Army Modesto. “We thank Bay Valley Tech for helping students prepare for the careers of tomorrow and for their work to make this program possible.”
Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech, explained that “This free program provides these students a low-barrier pathway to a lucrative career in tech.”
To register for Bay Valley Tech’s free youth tech skills bootcamp, please visit The
Salvation Army Red Shield Community Center,1649 Las Vegas Street, Modesto, Calif. 95359, or call (209) 538-7111 for more information.
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a fast-growing free coding bootcamp and software internship program, training students in modern skills and connecting them with prospective employers in cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco, San Jose and Pleasanton. Bay Valley Tech also develops regional innovation hubs through collaborations with state/county/city partners, California State University, the County Office of Education and corporate partners as well as its support for Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech and numerous software developer meetups and youth coding initiatives.
www.bayvalleytech.com
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #SALArmyLoveBeyond
