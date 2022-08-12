Florida's HAF Program Continues to Lead the Nation, Reaching Key Milestone of More Than $304 Million in Relief to Florida’s Most Vulnerable Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund,

Week of August 8 - August 12 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida continues to successfully administer the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program, reaching a key milestone of awarding more than $304 million in total relief to more than 10,000 homeowners, with more than $26 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners.



"Through the thoughtful and effective administration of the Florida HAF program and our tremendous outreach, counseling, and technical support efforts, more than 10,000 homeowners will remain in their homes, catch up on their missed payments, and be able to focus on going to work and sending their kids to school this fall," said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. "This program remains a top priority for DEO, and our team is laser-focused on helping as many Florida homeowners as possible. We will continue expediting relief to Floridians until the funding is exhausted."

Based on the funds allocated to Florida and our tremendous outreach to Floridians, the HAF program has already received more Tier 1 applications than funding allocated to Florida. While it is great news that Florida will spend all the available funds and maximize the number of Floridians served, this also means we may not be able to serve every applicant. We encourage homeowners who have been invited to apply to complete and submit their application as soon as possible so that they may be eligible for an award before funding for the HAF program is exhausted.

For homeowners needing assistance in completing their applications, the Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS



Florida homeowners who need assistance to complete their Florida HAF program applications can continue to receive help at one of the eight in-person Customer Assistance Centers. At a Customer Assistance Center, homeowners may:

Upload documentation necessary to complete an application.

Complete and submit an application for relief through the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application.



PROGRAM UPDATES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 8 - AUGUST 12

Applications

A total of 10,886 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $304 million in awards to date. 21,757 homeowners have been invited to apply but have not started their applications. 17,202 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted. 22,117 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.



COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: GETTING THE WORD OUT

DEO continues to connect with homeowners in Florida communities through ongoing outreach efforts, providing technical assistance and support to help applicants complete their applications.