Glo-Up Girls Season 2 dolls hit Walmart stores across the United States; available on Amazon for first time

Glo-Up Girls: Season 2 dolls are now available at Amazon and Walmart stores in the United States. Singing group GLOTIVATION releases new song: "Glo All Out!"

Dolls come with new looks, new fashions and hair gems for you and your doll.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Out Toys announced today that Glo-Up Girls: Season 2 dolls are now widely available at Walmart stores across the United States as well as on Amazon.

The Season 2 line includes the six original doll personalities - but now they feature all-new fashions, hair styles, accessories and ways to change up their looks. Each doll comes with sparkly hair gems for your doll’s hair - and yours! In addition, you can use the makeup accessory to change your doll’s lipstick, fingernails and toenail colors.

To celebrate the Glo-Up Girls: Season 2 release, the brand’s singing group GLOTIVATION published a new song on Spotify and Apple Music. Called “Glo All Out,” the song encourages kids everywhere to be proud of who they are and to have fun expressing themselves through fashion and friendship.

To learn more about Glo-Up Girls, check out www.gloupgirls.tv and follow the brand’s Instagram @gloupgirlstv.

About Glo-Up Girls by Far Out Toys:

Glo-Up Girls dolls were inspired by the #GlowUp social media trend which has more than 50 billion TikTok views. The Glo-Up Girls brand encourages children to express themselves and celebrate what makes them unique. The Glo-Up Girls entertainment platform includes The GLO Show, a reality TV style series featuring teen influencers living in the Glo-Up mansion, and original music by Far Out Records, including songs by the new singing sensation GLOTIVATION. The GLO-UP GIRLS TV YouTube channel has more than 15 million views to date. Glo-Up Girls: Season 2 dolls are available at Walmart and Amazon.

Glo-Up Girls: Season 2 - Official TV Commercial