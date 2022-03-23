Far Out Records releases music video “Rock Your GLO” with singing group GLOTIVATION as Glo-Up Girls dolls hit Target

GLOTIVATION: Rock Your GLO is available on all major streaming platforms Glo-Up Girls are available at Target and Target.com GLOTIVATION's new music video "Rock Your GLO" celebrates the values of self-confidence and sharing your "GLO"

EL SEGUNDO, CA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who’s gonna rock their GLO? Hundreds of thousands of kids around the world! Just as Glo-Up Girls, the hottest new fashion doll line, is hitting shelves at Target stores in the US and Australia, the newest singing sensation, GLOTIVATION, has released their first official music video together. The song, entitled “Rock Your GLO” is a celebration of self-confidence and encourages kids everywhere to share their own “GLO”.

On Friday, the new music video was released on YouTube to the excitement of thousands of Glo-Up Girls fans who tuned in for the video’s online premiere, and who took part in the brand’s watch party festivities. The virtual event brought together the four GLOTIVATION members (Lulu Tani, Malikah “Sparkle Shabbazz, Abigail Zoe Lewis and Robyn “Saucy” Johnson) along with celebrity YouTubers the GEM Sisters and other top social media creators. Since Friday, the music video has garnered more than 600,000 views.

The music video release comes just weeks after Far Out Toys announced that it had chosen four real girls from a worldwide talent search to be ambassadors for the Glo-Up Girls fashion doll brand, and to use their singing voices to celebrate the brand’s message of being proud of yourself and your unique talents.

“The core promise of the Glo-Up Girls brand is that with a little ‘glotivation’ you can take on the world,” remarked Sarah Baskin, Executive Producer of Far Out Studios. “We are thrilled by fans’ enthusiastic response to our dolls, and to the Glo-Up Girls entertainment properties – from The GLO Show hit reality series to new pop music.”

GLOTIVATION’s new song “Rock Your GLO” is now available on major streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. The music video, along with a special behind-the-scenes movie hosted by the GEM Sisters, is available on the GLO-UP Girls TV YouTube channel, and will be coming soon to VOD platforms including Kidoodle TV.

About GLO-UP Girls

The GLO-Up Girls fashion doll line builds on the massive cultural phenomenon of #GlowUp – a hashtag with more than 40 billion video views on TikTok. The dolls offer a full “Glo-Up” experience including spa, nails, hair, makeup and fashion play, and even a a real beauty mask for the girl! Six different characters are included in Series 1, with a retail price of approximately $19.99 USD each. The fashion doll line was a Toy of the Year Award nominee in the Doll category, and is currently sold at Target stores and distributed in the UK, Ireland, and Australia. The brand's YouTube channel GLO-UP GIRLS TV includes "The GLO Show," a reality TV-style series about real girls living in a mansion while reaching their goals. Learn more at www.gloupgirls.tv.

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the toy industry, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, global distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories - including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. The company's creative production operations, Far Out Studios and Far Out Records, creates original content made for today's social-first audiences. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

