LDH closes molluscan shellfish growing waters in area 15 due to Terrebonne Bay oil spill

The Louisiana Department of Health closed some state molluscan shellfish growing waters effective at sunset today, August 10, 2022. This is a precautionary closure due to an oil spill in Terrebonne Bay potentially affecting the health of oysters in a portion of molluscan shellfish growing area 15.

 

The precautionary closure area begins near the westernmost point of Island Timbalier (29.091010, -90.5463749), north to area in Terrebonne Bay (29.151418, -09.542077), east to point in Terrebonne Bay (29.148752, -90.437533), south to point east of Island Timbalier (29.063749, -90.439645), west to a point on Island Timbalier (29.064988, -90.471460), west-northwest to starting point on Island Timbalier (29.091010, -90.546927).

 

Click here to view the closure order, signed by State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter and LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. More information about LDH’s Molluscan Shellfish Program can be found here.  

