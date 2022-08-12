Avalon Worship Releases Live Version of "You Deserve It All"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon Worship has released the live version of the song "You Deserve It All" on video and recorded formats.
The song is featured on the talented worship ensemble's Avalon Worship project, released earlier this year.
“When we find ourselves at our end, with very little left to give to anything or anyone, it’s then that - through a sacrifice of praise to our Creator, that He meets us and gives us the strength we need to persevere,“ says member Jody McBrayer. "This song, "You Deserve it All,” encompasses the very essence of why we worship and give ourselves, even when we have very little to give, back to Christ. When we worship Him, real and lasting change takes place - and we are made new in His presence."
Long admired for show-stopping mega-hits like "Testify To Love," "Can't Live A Day," and "Adonai," the American Music Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated pop vocal group surprised industry and fans alike earlier this year when they announced their new name, new project and new musical direction: Avalon Worship.
Filmed by David "Doc" Abbott – known for his work with NEEDTOBREATHE, Lady A, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Lee Brice, Styx, Brian McKnight, Jason Mraz, Train, among others – at Starstruck Studios on Music Row in Nashville, TN, the video invites the viewer and listener into the worship experience.
The recording features a choir of local worship leaders and students from Lipscomb University's Worship Arts Department.
Produced by Don Koch and released on Red Street Records, the project – Avalon Worship – reflects who they are as individuals as well as a worship collective.
The project, Avalon Worship, includes both original recordings as well as worship covers of some of the most well-known songs sung in churches every weekend, all carried by the group's signature, powerhouse vocals.
ABOUT AVALON WORSHIP
Red Street Records artist, Avalon Worship, has been inspiring lives around the globe for years. When you hear the name Avalon, you may think of one or more of their number one hits like: "Adonai," "Can't Live a Day" or "Testify to Love" – just to name a few. However, there is much more to this dynamic vocal foursome than meets the eye. The collective desire of every member is to deliver a message of hope and ultimate love, freely offered from Jesus Christ, and to blatantly declare their devotion to Him through the words of every song they sing. This three time Grammy Nominated, American Music Award and Dove Award winning Christian artist is composed of Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer, and Dani Rocca.
ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS
Jay DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist—launched Red Street Records in 2019. Along with DeMarcus, award-winning songwriter/producer Don Koch lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, they seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.
