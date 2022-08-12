3:10 PM UPDATE: Route 15 Closed in Kelly Township, Union County

3:10 PM UPDATE: Both directions of Route 15 are open in Kelly Township, Union County. ​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 15 northbound and southbound are closed between Route 1018 (William Penn Drive) and Ziegler Road in Kelly Township, Union County, for a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour using William Penn Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and Ziegler Road is in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

