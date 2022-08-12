Submit Release
RESCHEDULED – Interstate 70 Overnight Closures

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the upcoming closures of Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39) have been rescheduled. The work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70. 

Full overnight closures of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 will now occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17. Additionally, a full overnight closure of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 will occur, if needed, Thursday, August 18.

I-70 overnight closures posted detours:

Eastbound I-70:

Westbound I-70:

  • Take exit for Charleroi/Allenport (Exit 40)

  • Turn left onto northbound Route 88

  • Turn left onto First Street

  • Turn left onto Twilight Hollow Road

  • Turn right onto the ramp for westbound I-70

  • End detour

The closures are required to allow the contractor to demolish the second section of the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

