REMINDER: Route 50 Millers Run Road Ramp to Northbound I-79 Closure Starts Tonight in South Fayette Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists the closure of the ramp that carries traffic from Route 50 (Millers Run Road) to northbound I-79 in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Friday, August 12 weather permitting.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday night, Route 50 ramp to northbound I-79 will close to traffic around-the-clock through 6 a.m. Monday, August 22. Crews will conduct ramp widening and reconstruction work as part of the Route 50 Chartiers Bridge replacement project. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

  • From Route 50 (Millers Run Road) continue past the closed ramp

  • Turn left onto the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington

  • From southbound I-79, take the ramp to Southpointe/Hendersonville (Exit 48)

  • Turn left onto Southpointe Boulevard

  • Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Pittsburgh

  • Follow northbound I-79 back to the closed ramp

  • End detour

Additionally, motorists can follow eastbound Route 50 (Washington Pike) to the I-79 Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) interchange to access northbound I-79.

The work is part of the $10.78 million Chartiers Bridge replacement project over Chartiers Creek which will be widened to seven lanes using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques. Additionally, an exclusive lane from southbound Washington Pike to northbound I-79 will be constructed, widening work will occur on the northbound I-79 on-ramp, and Chartiers Street will be widened to include a turning lane.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


