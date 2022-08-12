REMINDER: Route 50 Millers Run Road Ramp to Northbound I-79 Closure Starts Tonight in South Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists the closure of the ramp that carries traffic from Route 50 (Millers Run Road) to northbound I-79 in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Friday, August 12 weather permitting.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday night, Route 50 ramp to northbound I-79 will close to traffic around-the-clock through 6 a.m. Monday, August 22. Crews will conduct ramp widening and reconstruction work as part of the Route 50 Chartiers Bridge replacement project. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

From Route 50 (Millers Run Road) continue past the closed ramp

Turn left onto the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington

From southbound I-79, take the ramp to Southpointe/Hendersonville (Exit 48)

Turn left onto Southpointe Boulevard

Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Pittsburgh

Follow northbound I-79 back to the closed ramp

End detour

Additionally, motorists can follow eastbound Route 50 (Washington Pike) to the I-79 Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) interchange to access northbound I-79.

The work is part of the $10.78 million Chartiers Bridge replacement project over Chartiers Creek which will be widened to seven lanes using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques. Additionally, an exclusive lane from southbound Washington Pike to northbound I-79 will be constructed, widening work will occur on the northbound I-79 on-ramp, and Chartiers Street will be widened to include a turning lane.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

