Music Entrepreneur, Dwayne “DCat” Cornelius, Moves Into the Metaverse with DCat Music NFTs
The Famed Music Writer and Producer Announces the Launch of an Innovative Method of Music Royalties SharingLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned musician, producer, and composer, Dwayne “DCat” Cornelius, is launching DCat Music Metaverse, a music publishing platform on the blockchain where artists are able to share royalties with their subscribers and creative community through Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it was announced today.
According to DCat, “Owners of DCat NFTs can participate in J.A.M.M.’s royalty income, as well as have access to the music library and DCat Music’s recording facilities.” (Just A Minute Music, Inc. “J.A.M.M.” is an online film, television, and music production library created by Dwayne Cornelius.) DCat Music Company has partnered with BPM120 West to lease space within Dream Magic Studios in Los Angeles where they have their own sound stage and recording studio.
DCat NFTs are just one phase of DCat Music Metaverse. In-house projects include the reality singing contest, All Or Nothing, inspired by the song DCat released entitled, “All or Nothing” featuring Snoop Dogg and Bust A Move Dance Party launching in 2023. These productions were a hit across Asia. Along with their Sony Distribution and J.A.M.M. library, DCat Music Metaverse hopes to enrich lives and reward its members with a learn-to-earn business model.
DCAT MUSIC METAVERSE
DCat Music Metaverse is a community-oriented platform that provides blockchain integration; using Ethereum, Solana, and their own layer where people can pay in cash or use DCat Gold Tokens similar to casino chips or arcade-issued coins. The dcatnft.io marketplace is live now.
DWAYNE “DCAT” CORNELIUS
Dwayne “DCAT” Cornelius is an internationally recognized Recording Industry Association of America platinum recording executive with over 40+ years of producing award-winning music. Through his illustrious career, DCat has worked with legendary artists such as Mary Wells, George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Snoop Dogg, Kurrupt, Ray J, Omarion, The Jacksons, Earth, Wind and Fire, Meech Wells, and DJ BattleCat, to name a few.
DCAT MUSIC COMPANY, INC.
Dwayne “DCat” Cornelius is building a decentralized Metaverse powered by music, art, and technology. The continual changes in the digital revolution make it increasingly important every day to stay on top of the new requirements that we must meet in a world dominated by innovation and scientific progress. With its growing suite of blockchain infrastructure services and sophisticated resources, businesses can lay out the groundwork for emerging domains like digital assets, NFT, Metaverse, Music, and Cryptocurrency in the most seamless process while de-risking the development process. The DCat Gold token will launch on the Solana blockchain in early 2023. The DCat Music Metaverse has partnered with 4DFun.io for Volumetric NFT Performances in their Scenez Platform, ElectrifyingEvents.com for live events. Other partners include cryptoworldvault.io and West Coast Dance Theater.
For more information about DCat, please go to www.dcatmusic.com or www.justaminutemusic.com.
