Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Josie Tamayo as CEO of Volunteer Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Josefina “Josie” Tamayo has been appointed as CEO of Volunteer Florida. Tamayo most recently served as General Counsel at the Agency for Health Care Administration.

“Josie has served the state for many years, and I know that she will continue to serve to the best of her ability in this new role,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Josie will be a great asset to the Volunteer Florida team.”

Josie Tamayo was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. After fleeing Cuba under Fidel Castro, she and her parents settled in Milledgeville, Georgia. She received her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her law degree from Georgia State University. Tamayo has 33 years of experience as a public servant serving as an Assistant State Attorney, and General Counsel for five state agencies. She also served as the First Cuban American Woman appointed to serve as Circuit Judge on the Second Judicial Circuit.

 

