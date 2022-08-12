Minnesota Disability Organization Opportunity Partners Opens New Center

Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center

Ribbon-cutting to celebrate opening of new day location for adults with disabilities

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity Partners, a Minneapolis-area nonprofit organization serving adults with disabilities, has opened a new location for its Karlins Center, offering day and enrichment services to adults with autism and other disabilities. A ribbon-cutting, tours and photo opportunities are planned to celebrate the new building and thank the Karlins family for their long-standing support.

When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 12:30 pm CT

Where: Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center, 9805 45th Ave N, Plymouth MN 55442

Who: Opportunity Partners President & CEO Bill Schultz, Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje, program attendees, staff, members of the Karlins family and other supporters

Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center, in existence since 1996 in Plymouth, MN, relocated to the new building in July. The center serves adults with disabilities including autism in a variety of day enrichment and community inclusion activities. The new building, renovated with the needs of people served in mind, features larger and brighter spaces that will offer a more inviting and comfortable environment. Opportunity Partners owns the new location; the previous space was rented by the organization.

Currently, 34 people are served at Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center, with more expected to enroll as additional staff are hired. See job opportunities.

Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center was named for Miriam Karlins, a previous Opportunity Partners Board member, parent and volunteer. She was a lifelong advocate for people with disabilities and was very active in the community until her death in 2003. Her daughter, Sandra, was served by Opportunity Partners for many years.

ABOUT:

Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is a Minneapolis-area nonprofit advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opportunity Partners offers employment, enrichment and residential services that help people with disabilities earn an income, live as independently as possible, and participate as active members of the community. Opportunity Partners focuses on the abilities of the 1,200 people it serves each year. For more information, visit opportunities.org.