Tiller-Hewitt's Leadership Webinar Delivers Four Proven and Practical Physician Retention Strategies
Don't make the multi-million dollar mistake.
It’s fundamentally impossible for a healthcare organization to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results without prioritizing physician retention as a primary focus!”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician turnover is a costly problem the healthcare industry struggles to solve. According to a recent American Medical Association-led study, primary care physician turnover leads to almost $980 million in excess healthcare costs. Other studies have shown that turnover impacts quality, erodes patient satisfaction and costs hospitals an average of a million of dollars per physician, when recruitment expenses and lost revenue are considered.
“It’s fundamentally impossible for a healthcare organization to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results without prioritizing physician retention as a primary focus,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.
With decades of experience working with healthcare organizations to improve physician relations and retention, Tiller-Hewitt has found that too many organizations confuse onboarding with standard orientation. It’s a multi-million dollar mistake leaders cannot afford to make in today’s environment, when physician recruitment is so competitive and turnover is escalating.
“Leaders need to stop the revolving door with a strategic retention program that starts long before recruitment and extends far beyond the physician’s first year,” Tiller-Hewitt noted.
Tiller-Hewitt’s upcoming Leadership Webinar “Physician Retention Strategies that Work” on August 17th, 2022, at 11 AM Central delivers four key strategies to improve retention:
➤ Rapid Ramp-up: Position new physicians and APPs for rapid ramp-up in their practices, despite the unavoidable disruption
➤ Mentorship: Super-charge this proven technique to improve early engagement and long-term retention
➤ Family Integration: The provider’s needs are so much more than professional. Most have families that if not effectively integrated becomes a significant retention (flight) risk
➤ Engagement - Integration is a Team Sport: Involve stakeholders in process improvement to optimize and streamline a gold standard onboarding and integration process
The Year of the Leader series of webinars, podcasts and workshops incorporates Tiller-Hewitt’s 20+ years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide.
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
