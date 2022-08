Tiller-Hewitt's Leadership Webinar Delivers Four Proven and Practical Physician Retention Strategies

Don't make the multi-million dollar mistake.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician turnover is a costly problem the healthcare industry struggles to solve. According to a recent American Medical Association-led study, primary care physician turnover leads to almost $980 million in excess healthcare costs. Other studies have shown that turnover impacts quality, erodes patient satisfaction and costs hospitals an average of a million of dollars per physician, when recruitment expenses and lost revenue are considered.“It’s fundamentally impossible for a healthcare organization to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results without prioritizing physician retention as a primary focus,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.With decades of experience working with healthcare organizations to improve physician relations and retention, Tiller-Hewitt has found that too many organizations confuse onboarding with standard orientation. It’s a multi-million dollar mistake leaders cannot afford to make in today’s environment, when physician recruitment is so competitive and turnover is escalating.“Leaders need to stop the revolving door with a strategic retention program that starts long before recruitment and extends far beyond the physician’s first year,” Tiller-Hewitt noted.Tiller-Hewitt’s upcoming Leadership Webinar “ Physician Retention Strategies that Work ” on August 17th, 2022, at 11 AM Central delivers four key strategies to improve retention:➤ Rapid Ramp-up: Position new physicians and APPs for rapid ramp-up in their practices, despite the unavoidable disruption➤ Mentorship: Super-charge this proven technique to improve early engagement and long-term retention➤ Family Integration: The provider’s needs are so much more than professional. The Year of the Leader series of webinars, podcasts and workshops incorporates Tiller-Hewitt's 20+ years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:
Leading with Transparency: Embracing Crucial Conversations
Leading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership Ideas
Leading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of Transformation
Leading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic Assets
Leading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership Secret
Leading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned Early
Leading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and Medicine
Leading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and Far
Leading Today's Physicians: The Truth - The Whole Truth 