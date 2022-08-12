United Graduate College and Seminary International Honors Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa with Honorary Degree
World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Thought Leader Mr. Billy Issa, Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa, Dr. Robin West of the United States and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West
Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa of the Democratic Republic of Congo addressing the audience after she was presented with her honorary doctorate
UGCSI Representative Dr. Ruben West of the United States and Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa of the Democratic Republic of Congo Presented Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy In Humanities From United Graduate College And Seminary
Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) is a private Christian College and Seminary and is a Fully Accredited Member of The Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).
— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) was founded in 1982, is in over 50 nations and has over 100,000 graduates. UGCSI offer various non-traditional Christian ministry certificates and degrees including, but not limited to, Pastoral Ministry, Ambassadorship Diplomacy, Christian Leadership, Biblical Counseling and Innovative Leadership. We promote the Culture of Honor through Honorary Degrees in Humanities based on skills and philosophy, which we bestow upon highly esteemed individuals who have devoted their life’s work to the betterment of humanity. Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa is our newest honorary doctorate recipient.
Born in November 17, 1957 in Kalemie formerly known as Albertville, in the DRC, Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa is the co-founder of the Association Sans Frontières since 2006, Ambassador of the DRC Red Cross since 2020, and named Godmother of peace appointment by Culpac in 2021.
Starting in 2006 she has worked as the Co-founder of the Association Sans Frontières, a non-profit organization where she has been appointed Vice-President; she brings to this position her knowledge and in-depth experience in the humanitarian field.
Before turning to humanitarian work, she studied hairdressing and aesthetics in Belgium at the fine arts and crafts center where she was the winner at the cane competition in 1984, as a representative of Belgium. She won prestigious prizes in the field of the hairstyle.
Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi is a woman who fights every day for sick children with serious pathologies, congenital malformations which requires medical care.
She was led to humanitarian work after she gave birth to twins on September 5, 2000 who were diagnosed with down syndrome.
She discovered this disease and the required care which is linked to it. She devoted herself to the follow-up of her twins and their development. She was challenged to fight through the difficulties related to this syndrome.
In 2004, she lost one of her twins and following this tragic loss she decided to devote herself to sick children. Madam Liliane then decided to sponsor many surgical operations of children in the DRC and realized the lack of means and the precarious infrastructure for the poor.
She then decides to help the pediatrics of Kalembe-lembe; the only pediatrics in the DRC, and there this adventure began.
She started with one child and reached 750 children suffering from all pathologies receiving operations for free from 2018 to date.
By her courage and her strength of character she knocked on all doors in order to obtain help for these needy children and earned the nicknamed "The beggar for the children".
She participated in numerous campaigns to help many children. She also takes care of 160 children with down syndromes all year round for medical care, including ophthalmology, orthodontics and dentistry in order to improve their quality of life.
She leads numerous campaigns to educate the parents of those down syndrome children about their potential and their learning capabilities.
It was based on her selfless actions that Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa was appointed Ambassador of the DRC Red Cross. Through her work within the Association Sans Frontières and the DRC Red Cross, she was also named "Godmother of Peace" for Central Africa by the Universal Council for the Peace of Nations and Continents "CULPAC" (a French acronym).
Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa fights every day to save children and obtain a better life through her medical intervention, as she puts it; a well-groomed child is a healthy adult.
Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa’s body of work was submitted to the United Graduate College And Seminary by Billy Issa of the DRC. After extensive vetting and verification of her body of work she was approved for the Honorary Doctorate Of Philosophy In Humanities.
She was presented with the honors at a special event held on July 2, 2022 in Kinshasa. UGCSI representative Dr. Ruben West from the United States was on hand to confer the degree.
During the ceremony Madam Liliane delivered a passionate speech and renewed her commitment to serving the vulnerable children of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Madam Liliane joins list of prestigious recipients of the UGCSI Honorary Doctorate Degree which includes but is not not limited to:
- John A. Kufuor, Honorary President of Ghana
- Callista Chimombo Mutharika, Former First Lady of Malawi and Honorary President of the African Union
- Ernest Bai Koroma, Honorary President of Sierra Leone
- Janet Museveni, First Lady of Uganda
- Joyce Banda, Honorary President of Malawi
Traci Shaun Ward
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here
Campagne Opération 100 enfants 28 juin 2018 Kalembelembe