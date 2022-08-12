Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 08.11.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 2:30 pm. to 3:30 pm. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Discussion of Filter Provisions Review of Red-Lines of Documents Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone:

WebEx>>

Event number: 2305 693 7816

Password: public (782542 from phones)

By phone:

1-202-860-2110

Access code: 230 569 37816

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].