Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester has Launched its Inspired Memory Care Dementia Training Program

This new training program is part of its innovative care services in response to projected 13 million dementia cases by 2050

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) has recently launched their Inspired Memory Care Dementia Training Program as part of its continued mission to bringing the best care home. This new program is providing training for all VNSW home health aides, nurses, therapists, and other staff, with funding received by Aging in America, Thomas & Agnes Carvel Foundation, Valley National Bank, and the VNSW Foundation.

"We are excited to have launched our Inspired Memory Care Dementia Training Program,” said Timothy P. Leddy, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester. “Alzheimer’s and dementia have touched many of our lives and this training program will help our staff improve their care for our patients and their caregivers who are experiencing and living with cognitive decline. We are forever grateful for the support of our funders as we enhance our quality of care and continue our tradition of keeping our communities healthy at home.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, with the number projected to rise to 13 million by 2050. Along with an increase in cases, approximately one third of people with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s will develop dementia within five years of diagnosis. These alarming stats highlight the importance of VNSW having this training program as they continue to lead the industry in providing the best care. This one year training program for VNSW will be managed by certified Alzheimer’s/dementia professionals with an emphasis on positive reinforcement to provide virtual training, home visits with staff, and in house training on how to effectively communicate and provide care for clients and caregivers that are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

About our Supporters: Aging in America is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing individuals, families and caregivers the assistance they need to live, work and remain a vital part of their communities. The Thomas & Agnes Carvel Foundation is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to benefit the Westchester County area and the general public by giving primarily for health care, including hospitals and children's hospitals, funding for the arts, funding for children, youth and social services, and for higher education. Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $40 billion in assets, committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. The VNSW Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was created to expand resource development opportunities and support the programs and services of VNSW through building strategic partnerships and conducting charitable outreach in the communities they serve to help ensure VNSW’s long-term growth and sustainability.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains the independence of residents in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, and VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.