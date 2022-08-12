TCEQ approves fines totaling $430,842

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $303,875 against 22 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, two industrial hazardous waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, six public water system, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on July 26 and Aug. 9, the executive director approved penalties totaling $126,967 against 54 entities.

TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2022.