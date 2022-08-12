Patria Energy Drink on the Quest to become Texas Best
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest seeks to find the best products and beverages in the Lone Star State. Over 500 competitors and products participated in this year's competition, and now the ten finalists have been announced. PSR Brands' own Patria Energy Drink is honored to be one of the ten finalists to be selected as one of the best products of Texas.
This contest is an open call for local Texas businesses from food, beverage, and any other general merchandise suppliers to have the opportunity to have their products considered for placement on H-E-B shelves. The ten finalists will present their products for final judging on August 24 in Dallas, TX at the state fair grounds for HEB’s grand prize.
Patria Energy, a Houston-based company that takes pride in engineering a product that brings function to its customers with the highest quality. Their sister company, New Caney Beverage has been proudly producing its products in Texas for Texans since 2020.
New Caney Beverage has the capacity and personnel to produce 12 million cases annually. With a two-story 55,000 square feet facility in the northern part of the city of Houston.
Patria Energy Drink is a proud sponsor for the Houston Dynamo F.C, showing their commitment and support for their local professional soccer team.
Their energy drink is made with 100% cane sugar, caffeine from naturally derived sources, and B vitamins, completely guarana and taurine-free, and does not cause any jitters. Their available flavors are orange, pineapple, berry, original, and three sugar-free options.
