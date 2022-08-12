Berlin Barracks / Burglary; Larceny; Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 07/11/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. MAIN STREET, WATERBURY, VT
VIOLATION: BURGLARY; LARCENY; PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
ACCUSED: THOMAS WORDEN
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
ACCUSED: CRAIG LEIBOLD
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT
VICTIM: DAMIAN WISE
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/11/22, the Vermont State Police received a report of (4) stolen firearms from a residence in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Worden and Leibold entered the victims dwelling and took without permission (4) firearms and later sold them to an unknown party. On 08/11/22, both Worden and Leibold were issued citations to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/22/22 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648