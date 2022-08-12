Berlin Barracks / Burglary; Larceny; Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3003967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 07/11/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. MAIN STREET, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: BURGLARY; LARCENY; PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

ACCUSED: THOMAS WORDEN

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

ACCUSED: CRAIG LEIBOLD

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT

VICTIM: DAMIAN WISE

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/11/22, the Vermont State Police received a report of (4) stolen firearms from a residence in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Worden and Leibold entered the victims dwelling and took without permission (4) firearms and later sold them to an unknown party. On 08/11/22, both Worden and Leibold were issued citations to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/22/22 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

