Berlin Barracks / Burglary; Larceny; Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER                            

STATION:      BERLIN BARRACKS               

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. MAIN STREET, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: BURGLARY; LARCENY; PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

 

ACCUSED:   THOMAS WORDEN                                       

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

ACCUSED: CRAIG LEIBOLD

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. MONTPELIER, VT

 

VICTIM: DAMIAN WISE

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/11/22, the Vermont State Police received a report of (4) stolen firearms from a residence in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Worden and Leibold entered the victims dwelling and took without permission (4) firearms and later sold them to an unknown party. On 08/11/22, both Worden and Leibold were issued citations to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/22/22 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    09/22/22 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

