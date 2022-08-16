North Hills, New York, Upgrades Building Department with OpenGov Online Permitting Software
The North Hills, NY, Building Department lead had a notable before-and-after experience with OpenGov online permitting software. See what made him an advocate.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village of North Hills, NY, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, after the Building Department Superintendent shared his first-hand experience in another community with OpenGov’s online permitting software.
North Hills is a growing Village on Long Island, where leaders were looking to upgrade licensing and permitting processes. Village leaders started their permitting software search with an extensive evaluation of other options in the market. In addition, administration met with communities on Long Island that were already using OpenGov Citizen Services for a more efficient and user-friendly permitting experience. After the thorough discovery, leaders from the Village made the decision that OpenGov Citizen Services was the best option.
With OpenGov Citizen Services, architects, developers, and residents who need building permits or zoning approvals can log on to a user-friendly public portal to apply and pay for needed permits and licenses. A quick survey guides them through the process, and if needed, they can even message reviewers without having to send a separate email or make a phone call. The process is significantly faster for customers and Village staff, alike. With faster processing, fewer errors, and greater collaboration, Village staff will have more time for important initiatives and increase their day-to-day productivity.
The Village of North Hills joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
