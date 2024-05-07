City of Salida, CO Embraces Modern Asset Management with OpenGov
The software’s integrated GIS features and streamlined workflows will empower staff to identify and resolve issues faster, reducing work delays.COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the need to streamline asset management and improve reporting, the City of Salida, CO, sought a software solution to propel its operations into the future. They chose OpenGov for its ease of use, comprehensive reporting capabilities, and ability to help local governments reduce work slippage.
Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Salida struggled with inefficient systems that made it difficult to track inspections. The City needed a solution that could cover all departments, integrate seamlessly with GIS data, and deliver robust reporting. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management stood out with its intuitive user interface and powerful automation features, providing Salida with a solution perfectly tailored to its needs.
With OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Salida can expect transformative improvements in tracking, managing, and reporting on assets across all departments. The software’s integrated GIS features and streamlined workflows will empower staff to identify and resolve issues faster, reducing work delays. Additionally, the enhanced reporting will enable City leaders to make data-driven decisions, ultimately reducing costs and increasing transparency for residents.
The City of Salida joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
