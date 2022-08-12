Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Statement on Violence Against Law Enforcement

For Immediate Release:

Friday, August 12, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement about violence against law enforcement officers.

“Early this morning, a Wake County Deputy was killed in the line of duty. This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Four other North Carolina deputies have been shot doing their jobs in the last three weeks alone, but are thankfully still alive.

“I am profoundly troubled by the recent spate of violence against law enforcement officers. Officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities – we must do everything in our power to keep them safe. I thank the many public-spirited officers who are serving and protecting the people of North Carolina all over the state.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those whose lives have been lost and my best wishes to those recovering. You are in our hearts.”

###