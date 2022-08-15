The Roxanne - A New Amsterdam-Inspired Getaway by Airriva
Next-Gen Lodging Platform, Airriva, Brings Amsterdam Style to the Cincinnati Area with Their Newest Downtown Location.
We didn't want to only portray the Red Light District. We wanted these properties to represent the overall beauty of Amsterdam and all that it has to offer.”COLUMBUS, OH, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati, OH- Never been to Europe? Next-gen lodging platform, Airriva, just dropped a new Amsterdam-inspired property. And after enough Rosés, you’ll literally forget you’re in Cincinnati. (No shade to Cincinnati.)
— Beth Shaheen, Lead Designer
The Roxanne, located at 1833 Sycamore Street in Cincinnati, OH, boasts two spacious, newly-renovated one-bedroom suites with the architectural charm of a canal-side home pulled right out of Medieval Amsterdam. Downstairs, guests can fully play out their European fantasy at a just-opened wine bistro and cafe with views of downtown Cincinnati.
Airriva, a new tech-focused lodging platform, is relentless in searching for unique boutique properties with an Instagrammable wow-factor. When they stumbled on the Roxanne’s expansive V-shaped structure, flooded with natural light and equipped with an outdoor patio, the vision of bringing Amsterdam to the Midwest was calling their name.
“We didn't want to only portray the Red Light District. We wanted these properties to represent the overall beauty of Amsterdam and all that it has to offer, “ said Beth Shaheen, Lead Designer on the project. “We focused on some of the other inspirations of the city [Amsterdam]: bicycles, Van Gogh; Hygge—.” Hygge style is meant to be inviting and cozy, revolving around creating an atmosphere in your own space that encourages togetherness and appreciating the good things in life. You’ll find this style in every corner of The Roxanne, from the nest chairs, colorful decor, textures, and greenery, which embodies the Amsterdam spirit and is an ideal intimate setting for you and yours on date night.
The Roxanne is just minutes from everything downtown Cincinnati has to offer, sitting directly across the street from the well known Jackson Hill Park, a short stroll to The Christ Hospital, about a 5-minute drive from Rhinegeist Brewery, Paul Brown Stadium, and only 3-minutes from Findlay Market. It’s the perfect home base for a girls-night-out or weekend with the boys.
About Airriva: https://www.airriva.com is a ‘next-gen lodging’ company founded in Columbus, OH that currently operates in 15 cities across the country. Active since 2018, Airriva provides high-quality stays with a modern and shareable twist in the best neighborhoods around Ohio and across the country. Airriva offers curated, one-of-a-kind listings with attention to detail, centralized location, and modern renovations. So why don't you book with us and stay awhile?
