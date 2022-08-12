Arnot Road Closed in Bloss Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 2016 (Arnot Road) is closed in both directions between Haverly Hill Road (T-670) and Dump Road, just west of the Village of Arnot in Bloss Township, Tioga County, due to downed utilities.

The following detour is in place:

Eastbound traffic: Haverly Hill Road, Route 2018 (Cherry Flats Road), Route 2025 (Canada Road), and Route 2005 (North Williamson Road).



Westbound traffic: North Williamson Road, Canada Road, Cherry Flats Road, and Haverly Hill Road.



The roadway is expected to be closed through Tuesday, August 16. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



