Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,227 in the last 365 days.

Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery to Open Exquisite Corpse Exhibition

Image of five collaborative art projects aligning the staircase of a Venice gallery.

Venice Installation of Exquisite Corpses coming to Jill Krutick Fine Art

3 collaborative art projects to be on view at Jill Krutick Fine Art in September 2022

3 Exquisite Corpses from Vox Populi Print Collective, ArtCard & Mezzotint

In Partnership with SHIM Art Network Featuring Four SHIM Exhibition Groups and Over 200 Artists From Around the World

Partnering with such talented curators and artists on collaborative projects sets a high bar in the evolution of my gallery practice. It establishes a working model with substantial artist benefits.”
— Jill Krutick, Gallerist & Artist
MAMARONECK, NY, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of a major exhibition, “Exquisite Corpse” on September 10, 2022 in partnership with SHIM Art Network, an artist networking and exhibition company. The gallery will be featuring over 200 artists from around the world who have participated in one of five collaborative exquisite corpse projects. Each construction involves 40 pieces of uniquely-made artwork that visually connect to create a larger body of work. The theme pulls inspiration from how an ecosystem functions: fundamentally individualistic yet synchronous as a whole. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held September 10, 2022 from 4 to 6 P.M. and the show will be on view at Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery, located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave. Mamaroneck, NY 10543 for one month. An online exhibition of the work will be available on Artsy.net. The exquisite corpse projects are currently on view in a printed form at Spazio SV (@spazio_sv), a gallery in Venice that showcased the work during the summer 2022 Venice Biennale.

The participating artists are members of SHIM exhibition groups:
· The ArtCard exhibition group, curated by Jill Krutick (@jillkrutickfineartgallery) features artists who create high quality, affordable, small works, easily shipped.
· The Bushwick Community Darkroom (@bushwickdkrm), curated by Lucia Rollow (@lucia.rollow) showcases artists devoted to the craft of producing their own images into fine art prints.
· The SHIM Printmaking - Mezzotint group (@shim_printmaking_mezzotint), curated by Devon Stackonis (@devon.stackonis) and Jayne Reid Jackson (@jrjtinter) is a dedicated collective which seeks to promote the works of international contemporary mezzotint artists.
· The Vox Populi Print Collective (@voxpopuliprintcollective) curated by Barry Carlsen (@barrycarlsen) is an international artist guild focused on fine art printmaking.

Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “These events highlight the ways @shimartnetwork has created new possibilities for both digital and analog hosting of high-quality art often overlooked by traditional galleries.”

Gallerist and artist Jill Krutick added, “Partnering with such a talented array of curators and artists on collaborative projects sets a high bar in the evolution of my gallery practice. It establishes a working model with substantial benefits to those who participate.”

Devon Stackonis from the Mezzotint group said, “Our collective’s inaugural exhibition of mezzotints is an ambitious one, featuring artists from over fifteen countries. Jayne and I are delighted to see the individual prints from Borderless, our exquisite-corpse on display in Venice, united for the first time at Jill Krutick Fine Art.”

Barry Carlsen of Vox Populi Print Collective added, “My belief is that as individual artists our impact and opportunities grow by acting collectively. Jill Krutick Fine Arts is a fabulous partner in Vox Populi Print Collective's quest to create high-quality print-based exhibitions.”

Lucia Rollow of Bushwick Community Darkroom added, “Providing opportunities for exhibition has been a core element of our model since day 1, and we are thrilled to be expanding offsite exhibitions with Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery in a collaborative project.”

About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Mamaroneck, NY. Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as a gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space now also features highly curated group artist exhibitions. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineart and @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.

About SHIM/ArtCard
The SHIM/ArtCard group, founded in 2021 by Jill Krutick and Peter Hopkins is an exhibition group dedicated to high quality, affordable, small works, easily shipped around the world. The goal is to simplify the process of showcasing artwork for both emerging and established artists. To have an exhibition that can literally fit in a lunchbox opens up a world of possibilities. And that is exactly what we aim to accomplish – a world stage for artists. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.

About Bushwick Community Darkroom
The Bushwick Community Darkroom (BCD), founded by Lucia Rollow in 2011, is a community of hundreds of film lovers from around the world. Since its inception, BCD has been dedicated to preserving the accessibility of analog resources. Over the last decade, it has grown from a closet in a basement to a 4,000-square-foot warehouse. BCD offers 24/7 access to darkrooms, as well as color and black-and-white film processing, education programs, and gallery shows. For more information, visit bushwickcommunitydarkroom.com or @bushwickdkrm on Instagram.

About SHIM Printmaking – Mezzotint
SHIM Printmaking – Mezzotint, founded in 2022 by Devon Stackonis and Jayne Reid Jackson, is a collective which seeks to promote the works of international contemporary artists working in this highly specialized, centuries-old medium. Partnering with artists Barry Carlsen and Peter Hopkins, this group evolved from the existing International Mezzotint Society (est. 1997), Directed by Jayne Reid Jackson, , with the intent of further connecting international mezzotint printmakers and increasing visibility of this enchanting, arcane medium through a variety of platforms and venues. This group celebrates the many innovative approaches to the medium while preserving knowledge and application of traditional tools and techniques. Visit www.shhhim.com/mezzotint and follow us on Instagram at @shim_printmaking_mezzotint

About Vox Populi Print Collective
The Vox Populi Print Collective is an international artist guild founded in 2017 by artists Barry Carlsen and Peter Hopkins. Our goal is to honor fine art printmaking, provide high-quality exhibitions, and build community for our members. Since 2017, the guild has exhibited in: Brooklyn, NY; Basel, Switzerland; Berlin, Germany; Montreal, Canada; Washington, DC; Los Angeles, CA; Dallas, TX; Aspen, CO; Madison, WI and other cities in the USA. Plans for 2022-23 exhibitions include New York, NY, Venice and Sorona, Italy, Berlin, Germany, Santa Fe, NM and Austin, TX. The guild also presents rotating exhibitions on Artsy.net. Contact Barry Carlsen at bcarlsen@wisc.edu for more information. Visit www.shhhim.com/voxpop and follow us on Instagram @voxpopuliprintcollective

#jillkrutickfineart #jillkrutickfineartgallery #shimartnetwork #mamaroneck #westchester #curation #printcollective #voxpopuliprintcollective #barrycarlsen #print #originalprints #jillkrutickfineart #jillkrutickfineartgallery #shimartnetwork #photography #photographer #bushwickcommunitydarkroom #luciarollow #mamaroneck #westchester #curation #mezzotint_artists #artcards #smallart #shimprintmakingmezzotint #printmaking #mezzotint

Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick Fine Art
+1 914-522-0420
email us here

You just read:

Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery to Open Exquisite Corpse Exhibition

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.