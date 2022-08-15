Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery to Open Exquisite Corpse Exhibition
In Partnership with SHIM Art Network Featuring Four SHIM Exhibition Groups and Over 200 Artists From Around the World
Partnering with such talented curators and artists on collaborative projects sets a high bar in the evolution of my gallery practice. It establishes a working model with substantial artist benefits.”MAMARONECK, NY, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of a major exhibition, “Exquisite Corpse” on September 10, 2022 in partnership with SHIM Art Network, an artist networking and exhibition company. The gallery will be featuring over 200 artists from around the world who have participated in one of five collaborative exquisite corpse projects. Each construction involves 40 pieces of uniquely-made artwork that visually connect to create a larger body of work. The theme pulls inspiration from how an ecosystem functions: fundamentally individualistic yet synchronous as a whole. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held September 10, 2022 from 4 to 6 P.M. and the show will be on view at Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery, located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave. Mamaroneck, NY 10543 for one month. An online exhibition of the work will be available on Artsy.net. The exquisite corpse projects are currently on view in a printed form at Spazio SV (@spazio_sv), a gallery in Venice that showcased the work during the summer 2022 Venice Biennale.
— Jill Krutick, Gallerist & Artist
The participating artists are members of SHIM exhibition groups:
· The ArtCard exhibition group, curated by Jill Krutick (@jillkrutickfineartgallery) features artists who create high quality, affordable, small works, easily shipped.
· The Bushwick Community Darkroom (@bushwickdkrm), curated by Lucia Rollow (@lucia.rollow) showcases artists devoted to the craft of producing their own images into fine art prints.
· The SHIM Printmaking - Mezzotint group (@shim_printmaking_mezzotint), curated by Devon Stackonis (@devon.stackonis) and Jayne Reid Jackson (@jrjtinter) is a dedicated collective which seeks to promote the works of international contemporary mezzotint artists.
· The Vox Populi Print Collective (@voxpopuliprintcollective) curated by Barry Carlsen (@barrycarlsen) is an international artist guild focused on fine art printmaking.
Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “These events highlight the ways @shimartnetwork has created new possibilities for both digital and analog hosting of high-quality art often overlooked by traditional galleries.”
Gallerist and artist Jill Krutick added, “Partnering with such a talented array of curators and artists on collaborative projects sets a high bar in the evolution of my gallery practice. It establishes a working model with substantial benefits to those who participate.”
Devon Stackonis from the Mezzotint group said, “Our collective’s inaugural exhibition of mezzotints is an ambitious one, featuring artists from over fifteen countries. Jayne and I are delighted to see the individual prints from Borderless, our exquisite-corpse on display in Venice, united for the first time at Jill Krutick Fine Art.”
Barry Carlsen of Vox Populi Print Collective added, “My belief is that as individual artists our impact and opportunities grow by acting collectively. Jill Krutick Fine Arts is a fabulous partner in Vox Populi Print Collective's quest to create high-quality print-based exhibitions.”
Lucia Rollow of Bushwick Community Darkroom added, “Providing opportunities for exhibition has been a core element of our model since day 1, and we are thrilled to be expanding offsite exhibitions with Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery in a collaborative project.”
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Mamaroneck, NY. Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as a gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space now also features highly curated group artist exhibitions. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineart and @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.
About SHIM/ArtCard
The SHIM/ArtCard group, founded in 2021 by Jill Krutick and Peter Hopkins is an exhibition group dedicated to high quality, affordable, small works, easily shipped around the world. The goal is to simplify the process of showcasing artwork for both emerging and established artists. To have an exhibition that can literally fit in a lunchbox opens up a world of possibilities. And that is exactly what we aim to accomplish – a world stage for artists. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.
About Bushwick Community Darkroom
The Bushwick Community Darkroom (BCD), founded by Lucia Rollow in 2011, is a community of hundreds of film lovers from around the world. Since its inception, BCD has been dedicated to preserving the accessibility of analog resources. Over the last decade, it has grown from a closet in a basement to a 4,000-square-foot warehouse. BCD offers 24/7 access to darkrooms, as well as color and black-and-white film processing, education programs, and gallery shows. For more information, visit bushwickcommunitydarkroom.com or @bushwickdkrm on Instagram.
About SHIM Printmaking – Mezzotint
SHIM Printmaking – Mezzotint, founded in 2022 by Devon Stackonis and Jayne Reid Jackson, is a collective which seeks to promote the works of international contemporary artists working in this highly specialized, centuries-old medium. Partnering with artists Barry Carlsen and Peter Hopkins, this group evolved from the existing International Mezzotint Society (est. 1997), Directed by Jayne Reid Jackson, , with the intent of further connecting international mezzotint printmakers and increasing visibility of this enchanting, arcane medium through a variety of platforms and venues. This group celebrates the many innovative approaches to the medium while preserving knowledge and application of traditional tools and techniques. Visit www.shhhim.com/mezzotint and follow us on Instagram at @shim_printmaking_mezzotint
About Vox Populi Print Collective
The Vox Populi Print Collective is an international artist guild founded in 2017 by artists Barry Carlsen and Peter Hopkins. Our goal is to honor fine art printmaking, provide high-quality exhibitions, and build community for our members. Since 2017, the guild has exhibited in: Brooklyn, NY; Basel, Switzerland; Berlin, Germany; Montreal, Canada; Washington, DC; Los Angeles, CA; Dallas, TX; Aspen, CO; Madison, WI and other cities in the USA. Plans for 2022-23 exhibitions include New York, NY, Venice and Sorona, Italy, Berlin, Germany, Santa Fe, NM and Austin, TX. The guild also presents rotating exhibitions on Artsy.net. Contact Barry Carlsen at bcarlsen@wisc.edu for more information. Visit www.shhhim.com/voxpop and follow us on Instagram @voxpopuliprintcollective
#jillkrutickfineart #jillkrutickfineartgallery #shimartnetwork #mamaroneck #westchester #curation #printcollective #voxpopuliprintcollective #barrycarlsen #print #originalprints #jillkrutickfineart #jillkrutickfineartgallery #shimartnetwork #photography #photographer #bushwickcommunitydarkroom #luciarollow #mamaroneck #westchester #curation #mezzotint_artists #artcards #smallart #shimprintmakingmezzotint #printmaking #mezzotint
Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick Fine Art
+1 914-522-0420
email us here