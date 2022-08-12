REM Investigator 1 Position - Middle

Submit Release
DIDD is seeking to fill a REM Investigator 1 position. This position will be stationed in Middle TN and will be located in Nashville, Tennessee.   Job responsibilities include fielding and triaging calls into the DIDD Abuse Hotline and Reportable Event Production email account. This will include conducting follow-up (collecting documentation, conducting interviews with persons supported and direct witnesses, completing SharePoint Entries, etc.) on allegations of abuse, neglect, and exploitation received by DIDD’s Office of Investigation. The REM Investigator 1 will be responsible for completing Customer Complaints Resolution on calls that come into the Customer Focus Services (CFS) Hotline. This will include following up on Complaints that are assigned to them through the CFS Coordinator and completing a Complaints Resolution Form within the required timeframe.  This position may also be required to travel within the specified region.

Qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver license, with investigative experience and or personal / professional experience working with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. This position will be filled with a person who has the ability to manage multiple projects in a timely manner, be able to work and communicate effectively in a stressful environment, possess excellent verbal and written skills, organize and prioritize assignments, work independently and have flexibility in their work schedule.

How to Apply:

External candidates: Visit TN.gov/Careers>hover over Apply Here>click External Candidates>search for the corresponding job ID

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers

