Black Education Station (BES) Launches “BLACK to School” to Promote and Provide Resources for Black Children

Black Education Station BLACK to School Kickoff! BLACK to School Kickoff in September 2022

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The headlines are full of teacher shortages, vaccine mandates, and budget concerns for the educational system. Still, the Atlanta-based Black Education Station stands ready to help Black children succeed this school year. The first annual “BLACK to School” event being held this September puts the spotlight on the educational inequities faced by Black children while providing a tangible solution to the problem.

What is Black to School?

An initiative that brings awareness to educational issues which disproportionately impact African American children and provides culturally-centered resources as solutions.

The rich cast of content creators and educators on BES are widening the minds of Black children through story time, academic-based programs, and fun animated series with characters that mirror their life stories. In addition, Black Education Station is focused on the unique needs of Black children. For example, according to the Washington Post, Black parents who want to send their child to a “better school” often struggle with a child losing their identity and enduring racist microaggressions from other students.

Research shows that though Black children are more than capable of learning, many schools in predominantly Black areas lack the appropriate teachers for advanced courses. This age-old scenario means that, once again, Black children go without the same educational standards as their counterparts. BES is the solution to what ails the broken system.

The educators behind BES know all too well the frightening realities of the inequities in the American education system. However, this team of experts is paving the way for a new day in education where African American children do not just survive the school day but THRIVE in a suitable learning environment.

BES is the solution parents have been waiting for; and now through the vetted programming, Black families have an educational resource they can rely on to further their child’s learning goals.

BLACK to School Kickoff

Date: Friday September 2nd

Time: 7pm-10pm

Location: The New Black Wallstreet (inside Pink Lion Café)

8109 Mall Parkway Stonecrest, GA. 30038

For more information, go to www.blackeducationstation.com

or email: info@blackeducationstation.com.