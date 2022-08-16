Submit Release
EvidenceCare Named as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in 2022

EvidenceCare was included in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America ranking No. 1028 overall and No. 57 in health services.

It’s a true testament to the great work our people do, and I’m so proud to get to celebrate this accomplishment with our team.”
— Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that EvidenceCare is No. 1028 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Through its accelerated growth over the last 3 years, EvidenceCare was listed as No. 57 in Health Services, No. 18 in Tennessee, and No. 10 in Nashville.

“We’re thrilled by the honor of being on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “It’s a true testament to the great work our people do, and I’m so proud to get to celebrate this accomplishment with our team.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is a unique clinical decision support system (CDSS) because of its EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care

Spencer Holleman
EvidenceCare
marketing@evidence.care
