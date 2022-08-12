Exclusive Speaker Interview released for SAE Media Group’s Defence Safety 2022 Conference

SAE Media Group reports: New speaker interview with Dr. Raymond O’Toole has now been announced for Defence Safety Conference, this October 2022.

LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce that the 5th annual Defence Safety conference will convene in London on 3 and 4 October 2022. This event is supported by the UK MoD's Defence Safety Authority.

As the leading global safety conference specifically focused on Defence, it will continue to promote safety as a core element of military activity and remains a forum for bringing together the leading international Service commanders and Defence industry stakeholders.

SAE Media Group caught up with Dr. Raymond O’Toole, Principal Deputy Director, Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E), U.S. Department of Defense, for a speaker interview to discuss his role, the challenges in his field, breakthroughs, and any upcoming projects.

Dr. Raymond O’Toole will be presenting on Day One of the conference on ‘‘Operational Testing & Safety – The U.S. Perspective’’ which will cover:

• Perspective of Operational Testing (OT) & the safety aspects contained within OT that the U.S. employs

• OT Case Study

• Monitoring and risk management for testing and evaluating weapon systems and equipment

• Safeguarding and securing military software and cybersecurity for new equipment

• Thoughts on the future of prototyping and experimentation

5th Annual Defence Safety Conference

October 3 – 4 2022

London, UK

#Defencesafety2022

