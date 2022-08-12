RAS Realty Partners Acquires Rental Community in Wilson, N.C. for $54.6M
Florida-based investment group buys 240-unit rental community ‘Oasis at Heritage’WILSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAS Realty Partners has acquired Oasis at Heritage (formerly Evolve at Heritage) from Evolve Companies for $54,600,000, in an off-market transaction. A Class A rental community located at 3761 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson, NC, it was completed in 2022 with 240-units in 10 buildings and is 100 percent occupied.
Oasis at Heritage features one-, two and three-bedroom garden apartments with modern finishes, open layouts, spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and private outdoor areas. Among the amenities are a resort style saltwater pool, clubhouse with double height ceilings, business lounge designed for work from-home residents, pool house with fire pit, outdoor showers, grilling pavilion, electric vehicle charging station, dog park and washing station, 24-hour fitness center with yoga room, and a 24-hour delivery storage system.
Located along Raleigh Road Parkway, a major commercial A swimming pool surrounded by buildings
Description automatically generated with low confidencecorridor, the Property is convenient to supermarkets, restaurants, banks, gyms, and such national retailers as Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Chick-Fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings. In addition, it is only two miles from I-95, a major north-south thoroughfare, and within five miles of Wilson Medical Center Hospital, BB&T Bank, Barton College, the Bridgestone manufacturing facility, and the Downtown Wilson Arts & Historic district.
“We are excited to add Oasis at Heritage Apartments to our portfolio and thank Evolve Companies and Cadence Realty for ensuring an efficient transaction,” said Michael Heller, Managing Partner, RAS Realty Partners. “We look forward to working together on similar projects in the near future.”
Added Thomas Gurney, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, “Oasis at Heritage fits our model of acquiring newly constructed Class A properties in healthy, growth-oriented markets in the southeast with positive employment growth and proven in-migration.”
# # #
About RAS Realty Partners
Award-winning RAS Realty Partners is a real estate investment and opportunity fund headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. A full-service firm with management, development and brokerage divisions, RAS specializes in multifamily assets, concentrating activity in metropolitan areas in the Southeast region, as well as considering attractive acquisitions in other regions which meet its investment guidelines. Founded in 2014, RAS Realty Partners has created a diversified portfolio of well-located, quality class A & B middle-market properties at a low-cost basis, representing over $500 million in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.RASrealtyartners.com.
