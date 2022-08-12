MTS' Ludlow Creek, Gary Pratt and Ashley Puckett Win Big at The 2022 ISSA Awards

2022 ISSA Awards Winners Gary Pratt Ashley Puckett

The 2022 ISSA (International Singer Songwriter Association) Award winners have been announced, including MTS' Ludlow Creek, Gary Pratt and Ashley Puckett.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 6th the 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards Winners were announced. Among the winners were MTS Management Group artists, Ludlow Creek (Silver – US Band Album), Gary Pratt (Silver – US Male Emerging Artist) and Ashley Puckett (Gold – US Female Emerging Artist.) Dayton, Ohio’s Ludlow Creek won for their album, “Hands Of Time,” while Pittsburgh, PA’s Gary Pratt was recognized for his “Something Worth Remembering” collection and Puckett, also from Pittsburgh, for her “Never Say Never” album release.

The Awards Ceremony was held at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, GA. The ISSA was founded by industry veteran, Tamanie Dove, daughter of Tree Music Publishing legend, Carole “Mama” Dove.

Other winners included Hunter Lott, 308 Ghost Train, and Tom Tikka. A full list of winners is available at https://issasongwriters.com/2022-issa-awards-winners/.

ABOUT THE ISSA: The International Singer Songwriters Association is dedicated to supporting and serving independent artists and encouraging aspiring and professional singers and songwriters in all genres of music worldwide. For more information, please visit www.issasongwriters.com

ABOUT MTS: Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 10 years, MTS Records has released 40+ Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including FIFTEEN #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 60+ Top 40 itunes chart singles, including 60+ Top 5s and 40+ #1s, AND a Top 5 Billboard Magazine chart hit! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others. Michael is a 2020 Hermes Creative Awards Winner and a 2020 dotComm Awards Winner for marketing and communication. Michael has managed and/or promoted artists and events from the United States, UK, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Australia and Sweden, making MTS a truly international company. www.mtsmanagementgroup.com