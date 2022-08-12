Masks for Communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston Distribute Children’s Masks
Harvard FXB Center, Project N95’s & Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston Distribute Children's Masks at Back-to-School EventsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As children prepare to return to school while the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 spreads rapidly, national health equity campaign Masks for Communities Coalition is distributing more than 25,000 high-quality face masks working with local community groups in Houston. The FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and national nonprofit Project N95 have joined together to donate 1 million high-filtration masks throughout the United States as part of the Masks for Communities Coalition. In Houston, the Masks for Communities Coalition is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston to distribute free, high-filtration masks designed to fit children's faces.
The masks, which will be distributed at community events on Saturday August 13th and Sunday August 14th, were donated by Arlington, Texas-based United States Mask.
On Saturday, August 13th, children attending the 25th Annual School Supply Giveaway sponsored by The Morales Memorial Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston will receive school supplies and a package of 10 KID95 high-filtration face masks, while supplies last. The event will be held from 8 am to 10 am at Morales Funeral Home, 2901 Canal Street. Texas State Representative Christina Morales said: “The Morales Memorial Foundation was founded to empower, inspire, and educate the Latino community for leadership. Every child should have the tools and resources to start off the year in the best way possible. We are extremely grateful to celebrate our 25th Annual Back to School Giveaway this year!”
On Sunday, August 14th from 12pm to 5pm, children attending the Traders Village Health Fair will receive health screenings, Covid vaccines, back to school vaccinations, and preventative care along with backpacks with school supplies and a package of 10 KID95 high-filtration face masks, while supplies last. The free event is open to everyone regardless of age, ethnicity, or insurance coverage. Parking is only $5.00. The address is Traders Village Houston, 7979 N. Eldridge Pkwy.
“Giving back to our community has always been part of our philosophy in our company. That is why we believe it is crucial to create awareness about our family’s health and the many existing resources organizations have to offer. Events such as our Health Fair contribute to the betterment of our community and families, “said Julio Orbe, Traders Village Houston’s Marketing Manager/Special Events Director.
Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller said: “Masks for Communities Coalition is so pleased to work with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston, the other outstanding community groups, and the manufacturer, United States Mask, to help bring respiratory protection to a group of people who might otherwise not have access to quality protection. It’s easy to think this pandemic is over, but it is not. Some 500 Americans a day are still dying from Covid and wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect ourselves.”
“We thank our partners in the Mask for Communities Coalition, including Project N95, Morales Memorial Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston, for today’s distribution effort, reaching communities who are most impacted by inequities deepened by COVID and in need of access to free, high-filtration masks,” said FXB Acting Director Dr. Natalia Linos. “Free and easily accessible high-filtration masks are critical to ensure that COVID-related health inequities do not widen, especially as large numbers of Americans are removing their masks with the added protection of universal mask mandates no longer available.”
Representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston and Harvard FXB will be available to speak to the media at the events.
About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston
Guided by our mission to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families, RMHC of Greater Houston/Galveston maintains three core programs. In our ongoing efforts to keep families close to the care they need; we support two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile programs in partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital providing medical care to the children of in the community free of charge. The Chapter also offers “play with a purpose” for children while their mothers receive prenatal care at area fetal clinics through four Ronald McDonald C.H.E.E.R.! Rooms in partnership with UTMB and provides items of comfort and care to families of critically ill newborns at Memorial Hermann Northeast Houston and Baptist Hospital of the South, Beaumont through the Ronald McDonald Hospitality a la Carte program. For more information, visit www.rmhcghg.org. Visit our social channels: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
About the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University
The François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights (FXB Center) was founded and endowed by Albina du Boisrouvray in 1993. Her goal was to provide protection to children by furthering the vision for health and human rights of founding director Jonathan Mann, and it received the enthusiastic collaboration of then Dean Harvey Fineberg. We use interdisciplinary approaches to promote equity and dignity for those oppressed by racism, poverty, and stigma, nationally and around the world. We are proud to partner with a diverse group of scholars, educators, elected officials, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and members of the international policy community to advance health and human rights, and to show the harmful effects of violations on children. To learn more, please visit fxb.harvard.edu.
About Project N95
Project N95 is a national non-profit working to provide equitable access for all to affordable, authentic respiratory protection and health products through education, advocacy and distribution of vetted goods and services. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 32 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and other respiratory protection. Visit projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
