French Businessman to Be Honored by U.S. Towing Hall of Fame
Luc Le Baron of Le Baron et Fils, Brunoy, France, will be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame in the U.S. in the fall.
Luc Le Baron of Brunoy, France, to enter into International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame
Luc is always in the towing ecosystem.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has tapped Luc Le Baron of Brunoy, France, as one of 10 towing experts to be inducted into its Hall of Fame at a special ceremony later this year.
Le Baron, 56, is founder and owner of Le Baron et Fils, a family-run towing business launched in 1984. Le Baron is known for actively organizing the towing or "dépanneur" industry in France, including Fier d'être Dépanneur, a towing group he founded in 2012 and has served for over seven years. His efforts have led to improved safety measures for towing operators in France.
"Luc was very instrumental in getting France's slow down-move over law passed," according to his official nomination. Slow down-move over laws help protect roadside workers such as towing operators by requiring that drivers slow down or move over when approaching an emergency vehicle such as a tow truck. He actively promotes safety and training, sharing his experience and expertise among towing operators. "Luc makes it his passion to help the entire towing community."
In addition, Le Baron is a fundraiser for various causes, raising over 63,000 euros for childhood cancer prevention and awareness, among other charities. He combined his fundraising and towing talents by coordinating a tow truck parade in 2018 that broke a "Guinness Book of World Records" held in the United States. He got nearly 500 tow trucks to participate in the parade, generating funds for childhood cancer.
He is so popular that many towing operators call him "tonton" or uncle in French. "Luc is always in the towing ecosystem with his business, great professionalism and the great people who surround him, mostly towing business owners and operators." Another added, "Everyone has a story about how Luc helped them."
Le Baron spends much time trying to find solutions to towing issues. "He sleeps for towing, he eats for towing, he breathes for towing, he lives for towing."
That's one of many reasons why he'll be honored on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga in a special induction ceremony by the Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, along with other towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, and Japan. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Luc Le Baron of Le Baron et Fils at 33 06 07 23 99 88 or via email at le.baron.fils@wanadoo.fr.
