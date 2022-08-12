Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,212 in the last 365 days.

County Fairs and Horse Racing Day Highlights Illinois Horses and Giveaways at State Fair Harness Races

ILLINOIS, August 12 - All Races Will Feature Illinois Horses


SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair Grandstand hosted harness racing to kick off the 2022 grandstand calendar on Thursday, August 11. Whether you're a horse racing enthusiast or you've never seen a race, this is the year to check out Harness Racing at the Illinois State Fair, where there's something for everyone!


Any Illini fans out there? On Saturday, August 13, the races will feature special guest Brian Barnhart, voice of Illini basketball and football. Barnhart will be sharing the scoop on what to expect from the orange and blue this season in between the first few races on Saturday. Additionally, we will be giving away Illini apparel in between races!


Did you know Tampa Bay Buccaneer Devin White is a fan and supporter of Illinois harness racing? On Wednesday, August 17, we'll be giving away memorabilia autographed by the Super Bowl Champ in between races!


"Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races and the ones that follow throughout the fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello.


As always, admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers.



In the event of a rain delay, time to enter the contests will be pushed back accordingly. In the event a race day must be rescheduled, the promotion scheduled for that day will happen on the rescheduled day. All promotions mentioned here are free to enter; must be present in the Grandstand to win.


Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

County Fairs and Horse Racing Day Highlights Illinois Horses and Giveaways at State Fair Harness Races

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.