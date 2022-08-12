County Fairs and Horse Racing Day Highlights Illinois Horses and Giveaways at State Fair Harness Races

ILLINOIS, August 12 - All Races Will Feature Illinois Horses





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The - The Illinois State Fair Grandstand hosted harness racing to kick off the 2022 grandstand calendar on Thursday, August 11. Whether you're a horse racing enthusiast or you've never seen a race, this is the year to check out Harness Racing at the Illinois State Fair, where there's something for everyone!





Any Illini fans out there? On Saturday, August 13, the races will feature special guest Brian Barnhart, voice of Illini basketball and football. Barnhart will be sharing the scoop on what to expect from the orange and blue this season in between the first few races on Saturday. Additionally, we will be giving away Illini apparel in between races!





Did you know Tampa Bay Buccaneer Devin White is a fan and supporter of Illinois harness racing? On Wednesday, August 17, we'll be giving away memorabilia autographed by the Super Bowl Champ in between races!





"Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races and the ones that follow throughout the fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello.





As always, admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers.









In the event of a rain delay, time to enter the contests will be pushed back accordingly. In the event a race day must be rescheduled, the promotion scheduled for that day will happen on the rescheduled day. All promotions mentioned here are free to enter; must be present in the Grandstand to win.



