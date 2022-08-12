Macao Health Code app fails to open on some mobile phone models; Affected users can use the web version instead

MACAU, August 12 - Some members of the public reported that the Macao Health Code app could not be opened on some Android devices, and some had experienced app crashing after update. According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, this is due to some compatibility issues between the updated Android system and the Macao Health Code app. The Centre has immediately looked into the cause and revised the app accordingly.

However, the updated version of the Macao Health Code app can only be launched after it is approved by Google and Huawei, which will take a few days to process. Before the updated version of the Macao Health Code app is approved, members of the public can download the APK updates here: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/covidapps/. In order to keep the existing records, it is advised to update directly without removing the original app. Alternatively, the public can use the web version of the Macao Health Code at https://app.ssm.gov.mo/healthPHD/.