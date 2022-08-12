IAM launches registration platform to help target worker populations in food and beverage sector undergo regular nucleic acid tests in accordance with hygiene guidelines

MACAU, August 12 - In order to better supervise practitioners in food and beverage establishments and beverage establishments on fulfilling their epidemic prevention obligations and undergoing regular nucleic acid tests as required by the Health Bureau, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has launched the “Target Worker Populations Information Collection System for Nucleic Acid Test of Novel Coronavirus” to help employers collect and provide information of their employees. IAM held a briefing session on 11 August for a number of food and beverage business chambers and associations gathered through the Macao Chamber of Commerce, explaining to the attending business representatives how to use the system, as well as the precautions that food and beverage establishments and beverage establishments are required to cooperate with during screening. Mobile phone SMS messages had also been sent to the persons in charge of the establishments earlier to notify them of relevant epidemic prevention arrangements.

According to the “Guideline on Regular COVID-19 Testing for Target Worker Populations” published by the Health Bureau, the security guards, cleaning staff, waiters and cashiers of the food and beverage establishments and beverage establishments licensed and administered by IAM are required to undergo nucleic acid tests on a regular basis. The test results cannot be used for crossing the border. Those who fail to take the test timely may have their Health Code turned yellow by the health authorities.

The license holders or persons in charge of the businesses are required to collect the information of the above-mentioned employees, and can submit the information by visiting the public services centres of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, faxing to 87952736, or using the online “Target Worker Populations Information Collection System for Nucleic Acid Test of Novel Coronavirus”. The list of relevant employees will be included in the appointment system for nucleic acid tests for target worker populations to undergo regular nucleic acid tests. To view the information collection system, collection methods and filling form template, relevant parties may visit the IAM webpage “One-stop Licensing Service for Food and Beverage Establishments”. Meanwhile, the epidemic prevention guidelines and arrangements have been notified to license holders earlier via mobile phone SMS messages. As IAM will, according to its functions, carry out screening for food and beverage establishments and beverage establishments licensed and supervised by it, businesses are called on to submit the information as soon as possible to complete the registration, and urge their employees to undergo nucleic acid tests timely in accordance with the requirements of the Health Bureau.

IAM has been maintaining good communication with the food and beverage sector in Macao and has earlier consulted the representatives from The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Macau Food & Beverage Industry Development Association, Associação dos Comerciantes da Boa Cozinha de Macau, and Macao Catering Industry Association for their opinions, with the aim of enhancing the sector’s awareness of public hygiene and epidemic prevention, and consolidating the results of epidemic prevention together.