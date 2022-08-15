Jonckers Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year
Jonckers has been recognized for their achievements in delivering large-scale localization solutions with just a small customer service team.
Our customer service department consistently delivers exceptional support under even the most pressurized of situations, with our customers regularly praising their hard work and dedication.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, was named winner of the Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.
— Silke Zschweigert, CEO of Jonckers
Silke Zschweigert, CEO of Jonckers, said “We are thrilled to be awarded as the silver winner for customer service department of the year. Our customer service department, although small, consistently delivers exceptional support under even the most pressurized of situations, with our customers regularly praising their hard work and dedication. This award is a true reflection of their outstanding service, and we are immensely proud of their success.”
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.
Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.
Jonckers won in the customer service department of the year category for the business services industry. The company was recognized for the outstanding level of customer service they are able to deliver with such a small team: the department consists of just seven individuals, who manage forty-three localization project managers between them. Jonckers works with household-name brands such as Amazon, Adobe and Microsoft, delivering localization projects worth millions of words in a matter of weeks and regularly receives glowing feedback for their fluid communication, high quality, speed of work, and collaborative approach.
The award comes just a few months after Jonckers won the Gold Stevie® Award for 'Innovation in Customer Service - All Other Industries' in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in March 2022.
The judges commended Jonckers’ ability to deliver such exemplary customer service from such a small team, calling the entry “A big success for a small team. Definitely, size doesn't matter.”
Other judges appreciated the customer testimonials shared within the nomination, with one judge saying “What a great read. So delighted to see the entry was full of testimonials from the customers. What awe-struck me is that your first customer is still with you. You guys are doing amazing, keep up the good work.”
Another judge summarized: “With the advancement in technology, the whole world can interact with each other. And for this language should not act as a barrier. Jonckers Translation & Engineering has done an excellent job in the field of translations for some of the renowned brands like Amazon and Adobe. An NPS score of 60 and a CSAT score with no detractors are really appreciable. Well done Jonckers Translation & Engineering!”
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
