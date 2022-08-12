iSwiss launches Credit Repair, a loan disbursement service dedicated to the excluded
The idea stems from the desire to make personal loans accessibleLUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The idea of the Credit Repair line of financing stems from the desire of the iSwiss Group, a Swiss depository company, to make the provision of personal loans and financing accessible and tangible to users who have had problems in the past with loan repayment. ISwiss intends to assess customers in today's context and their current economic possibilities and to disregard past reports in databases (CRIF or Bank of Italy).
Today's credit assessment system, in fact, precludes 'bad payers' and blacklisted persons from getting a second chance in life and being able to access credit at any bank. iSwiss, through its iSwiss Credit branch, wishes instead to reach out to the most marginalised, so-called 'under credit' persons: people who in the past have had serious difficulties paying instalments, who have suffered foreclosures and still remain on the blacklists of credit institutions.
Aleo Christopher, Chief Executive Officer of the iSwiss Group, takes note of this and expresses his disapproval: 'These people are being deprived of the opportunity to have a second chance in their lives. This is the most disturbing aspect'. In this respect, iSwiss, as the leader of a support system for the weaker sections of society, plays a key role as a multiplier of values and consumer credit. Thanks to its line of loans, Credit Repair also becomes a multiplier of opportunities.
The originality of the Credit Repair service, in the wake of other projects already conducted by the iSwiss Group to intercept the needs of consumers, lies in giving a second chance to those who have had problems repaying loans in the last five years. Aleo Christopher has no doubts about this: "Access to credit makes it possible to make investments and one day earn more money, to improve one's training and education and find a better-paid job, to increase the comfort of one's life and home to perhaps adapt it to old age. To change, in other words, the gear of one's life'.
The objective of the iSwiss Group is to revolutionise the current credit rating system and remove bureaucratic obstacles that prevent or delay bad payers from accessing credit. It aims to protect individuals and families social and economic rights, including the right to equality, equal opportunities and the right to do business.
Aleo Christopher
iSwiss Group A.G.
email us here