Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Global Market Estimated To Grow At 22% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes & Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2022: Size, Trends & Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022”, the vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market is expected to grow from $19.92 billion in 2021 to $25.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other ENDS market is expected to reach $55.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%. Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.

Key Trends In The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market

Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.

Overview Of The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market

The vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

• By E-Cigarettes Type: Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular

• By Vaporizers Type: E-Cigarette Vaporizers, Marijuana Vaporizers, Medical Vaporizers

• By Geography: The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, and Vapor Line.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market. The market report gives vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market analysis, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market size, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market growth drivers, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market share, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market segments, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market major players, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market growth across geographies, and vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

