Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,109 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1005136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2022 at 0056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South, MM 77, Richmond

VIOLATIONS:

-             DUI #3

-             Gross Negligent Operation

-             Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Rebecca Rogers                                 

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On August 12, 2022 at approximately 0056 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls indicating a wrong way driver on Interstate 89.  The vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound in the southbound lane from the area of Exit 10 in Waterbury.  Troopers along with Williston Police Department located the vehicle in the single lane of the construction zone traveling north in the southbound lane at mile marker 77, near Exit 11 in Richmond and safely stopped the vehicle. 

 

The operator was identified as Rebecca Rogers (46) of South Royalton.  While speaking with Rogers, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.  Rogers was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  During processing, Rogers intentionally damaged state property.  Per the order of the court, Rogers was released with conditions and flash cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 12, 2022 at 1030 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation and Unlawful Mischief and was ordered held until sober.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 12, 2022 at 1030 hours       

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.