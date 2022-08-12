Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2022 at 0056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South, MM 77, Richmond

VIOLATIONS:

- DUI #3

- Gross Negligent Operation

- Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Rebecca Rogers

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 12, 2022 at approximately 0056 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls indicating a wrong way driver on Interstate 89. The vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound in the southbound lane from the area of Exit 10 in Waterbury. Troopers along with Williston Police Department located the vehicle in the single lane of the construction zone traveling north in the southbound lane at mile marker 77, near Exit 11 in Richmond and safely stopped the vehicle.

The operator was identified as Rebecca Rogers (46) of South Royalton. While speaking with Rogers, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Rogers was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. During processing, Rogers intentionally damaged state property. Per the order of the court, Rogers was released with conditions and flash cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 12, 2022 at 1030 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation and Unlawful Mischief and was ordered held until sober.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 12, 2022 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111